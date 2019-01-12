Flames' Mark Giordano: Pots goal versus Panthers

Giordano scored and posted two shots on net in a 4-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.

He didn't add to his league-best plus-31 rating, but Giordano did tally his eighth point in the last seven contests. Giordano has seven goals and 44 points to go with that excellent plus-minus in 44 games this season. This could prove to be Giordano's best all-around fantasy season of his career.