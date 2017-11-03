Flames' Mark Giordano: Pots overtime winner
Giordano scored the overtime winner to beat the Penguins 2-1 on Thursday.
Giordano's starting to stir offensively with points in consecutive games after notching just a goal and two assists in his first 11. Even though his offense hasn't been there until recently, the veteran blueliner has been a tremendous all-around asset thanks to his elite contributions in blocks (37) and time on ice (23:56) coupled with a high shot total for a defenseman (32).
