Giordano notched a power-play assist and blocked six shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Giordano was effective at both ends of the ice, including a shot attempt that Matthew Tkachuk redirected in for the Flames' second goal of the game. The 37-year-old Giordano added three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in the contest. Through 19 outings, the veteran blueliner has 10 points, 38 shots, 37 blocks and an even plus-minus rating.