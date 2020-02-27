Flames' Mark Giordano: Projected to play
Giordano (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Nashville, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano was close to returning Tuesday against Boston, as he was considered a game-time call for that contest, but the Flames ultimately decided that he could stand to benefit from a few extra days of rest. The veteran blueliner is technically once again considered a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt, but all signs currently point to him returning to action. If that ends up being the case, he'll likely skate on Calgary's top pairing and second power-play unit against the Predators.
