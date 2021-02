Giordano notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Giordano collected the secondary helper on Juuso Valimaki's first-period tally. Despite the Flames' collective scoring troubles in recent games, Giordano has four helpers in his last seven contests. He's up to 11 points, 44 shots, 43 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 22 outings. The 37-year-old Giordano could still challenge for 30 points this season.