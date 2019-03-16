Flames' Mark Giordano: Rakes in another assist

Giordano picked up an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Giordano is up to 66 points in 69 games this season, as well as 188 shots and 133 blocked shots. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in March, over a span where the Flames combined for only one goal. Giordano has provided strong value in a wide variety of fantasy formats this year.