Flames' Mark Giordano: Rakes in another assist
Giordano picked up an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Giordano is up to 66 points in 69 games this season, as well as 188 shots and 133 blocked shots. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in March, over a span where the Flames combined for only one goal. Giordano has provided strong value in a wide variety of fantasy formats this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...