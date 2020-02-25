Play

Flames' Mark Giordano: Ready to return

Giordano (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Bruins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Giordano has been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he's been skating since last Tuesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Boston. The 36-year-old vet, who's notched five goals and 27 points in 54 games this campaign, will skate on Calgary's top pairing and second power-play unit in his return to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories