Flames' Mark Giordano: Receives two-game ban
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Giordano two games for kneeing Minnesota's Mikko Koivu during Thursday's win over the Wild.
Koivu was injured on the play, which likely influenced the decision. It'll be a big loss for the Flames, as Giordano is their top defenseman and has 29 points -- 10 on the power play -- in 29 games. Giordano will be eligible to return for Wednesday's game versus the Flyers.
