Giordano notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Giordano's shot was tipped in by Joakim Nordstrom for the Flames' first goal Sunday. The 37-year-old Giordano has done quite well as an undrafted defenseman -- he's one of just five such blueliners to reach 500 career points since 1969, per TSN's StatsCentre. It took Giordano 932 games to reach the milestone. This season, the Toronto native has 17 points, 86 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 39 contests.