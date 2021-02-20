Giordano posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Giordano sent a puck in deep and Johnny Gaudreau retrieved it before setting up Rasmus Andersson for the goal late in the second period. The 37-year-old Giordano has a reasonable nine points, 35 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 17 games. He's not going to light up the scoresheet as much as he used to, but he could still challenge for the 30-point mark this year.