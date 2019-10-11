Flames' Mark Giordano: Records power-play assist
Giordano had a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Giordano set up the Flames' first goal of the game by Elias Lindholm. The blueliner also tripped Alexander Radulov in overtime for a penalty shot, but David Rittich bailed him out by stopping the shot. Giordano has a goal and two helpers to go with eight shots on goal and 10 blocked shots in four games.
