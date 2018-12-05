Flames' Mark Giordano: Records three helpers
Giordano posted three assists in a 9-6 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The Flames scored three times on the man advantage, and Giordano picked up his assists on two of those. He already has 10 power-play assists, which is more than what he had all of last season. Goals aren't coming very often for the veteran defenseman, but Giordano is still close to a point per game average because of 24 assists. He has three goals and 27 points in 28 games.
