Flames' Mark Giordano: Registers a helper
Giordano had an assist during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Giordano picked up an assist on one of the team's four goals while logging a team-high time-on-ice with over 22 minutes. Giordano spent nearly two minutes on the power play, taking three shots in the win.
