Flames' Mark Giordano: Registers power-play assist

Giordano collected a power-play helper and two shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Giordano had a career year with 74 points in 78 regular season games, with 21 of those points coming with the man advantage. He logged 26:02 in Thursday's contest, and if his usage remains that significant, he should have plenty of opportunities to contribute offense from the blue line.