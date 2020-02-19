Flames' Mark Giordano: Returns to ice

Giordano (hamstring) started skating on his own Tuesday, but there's no timeline for his return, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Giordano is still considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, but he's trending in the right direction. The next step in his recovery will be to participate in team practices, and he'll likely get his footing in a no-contact capacity. The Flames also have Travis Hamonic (upper body) on injured reserve, so for the time being, Noah Hanifin and Michael Stone should continue to enjoy upticks in ice time.