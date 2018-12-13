Flames' Mark Giordano: Scorching hot
Giordano scored a goal and three points while contributing a plus-2 rating, four PIM, four shots on goal, four blocks and two hits during 25:07 in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old defenseman did just about everything Wednesday and now has a streak of three straight games with multiple points. During that stretch, Giordano has a goal and eight points. Overall, goals have been hard to come by for the veteran, but he's been so potent in the assist category, he's averaging more than a point per game. He has four goals and 32 points with a plus-18 rating in 30 games this season.
