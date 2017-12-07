Flames' Mark Giordano: Scores in defeat
Giordano had his team's only goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Giordano now has a points streak going at two games, but Wednesday marked his first goal in seven games. Making matters worse, he'd gone six games without finding the score sheet prior to starting his streak, and he hasn't scored in three consecutive games this season. Giordano has the talent to produce more regularly, but so far, it hasn't happened in 2017.
