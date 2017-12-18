Flames' Mark Giordano: Scores twice against Vancouver

Giordano scored twice and was credited with five shots on goal in Sunday's win over Vancouver.

It was quite the night for Giordano, who was also responsible for taking the slapshot that injured Canucks rookie sensation Brock Boeser (foot). The workhorse blueliner actually saw his lowest ice time (21:22) since mid-November on Sunday, but that didn't stop him from having one of his best games of the season. Giordano was credited with eight shots on goal against the Predators the prior night and you could tell something was brewing. The veteran only has 14 points (six goals) in 34 contests, but he's picked it up lately with six points in his last eight games. His heavy ice time and offensive contributions make him worth owning in most fantasy settings.