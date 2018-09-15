Flames' Mark Giordano: Scores twice in China

Giordano potted two goals in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins, the Associated Press reports.

Giordano's first goal came 21 seconds into the third period, with his second of the day tying the game at 3-3 with just 46.4 seconds remaining. The veteran blueliner should have no problem registering double-digit goals for a sixth straight season in 2018-19.