Flames' Mark Giordano: Second straight season under 40 points

Giordano recorded 13 goals and 38 points in 82 games this season.

It's clear that the 34-year-old blueliner may be on the downslope of his career, but Giordano still logged 24:47 of ice time this season -- a team high. However, he did rack up a career-high 214 shots on goal and consistently played on the power play, where he produced 10 of his points (one goal, nine assists).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories