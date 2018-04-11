Flames' Mark Giordano: Second straight season under 40 points
Giordano recorded 13 goals and 38 points in 82 games this season.
It's clear that the 34-year-old blueliner may be on the downslope of his career, but Giordano still logged 24:47 of ice time this season -- a team high. However, he did rack up a career-high 214 shots on goal and consistently played on the power play, where he produced 10 of his points (one goal, nine assists).
