Flames' Mark Giordano: Sets new career scoring high

Giordano scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

With 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) through 57 games, the veteran rearguard has now set a new career high, eclipsing the 56 points he racked up in 2015-16. With the Flames trying to hang on to top spot in the Western Conference, don't expect Giordano to slack off down the stretch.