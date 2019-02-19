Flames' Mark Giordano: Sets new career scoring high
Giordano scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
With 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) through 57 games, the veteran rearguard has now set a new career high, eclipsing the 56 points he racked up in 2015-16. With the Flames trying to hang on to top spot in the Western Conference, don't expect Giordano to slack off down the stretch.
