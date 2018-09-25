Flames' Mark Giordano: Shining offensively in preseason

Giordano had a goal and an assist to go with four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason loss to Winnipeg.

While most of Calgary's top players got the night off, the defensive pairing of Giordano and T.J. Brodie provided a steady hand on the blue line. The team's 34-year-old captain flashed the offensive skills that have helped him score 38 or more points in each of the past five seasons.