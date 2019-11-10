Flames' Mark Giordano: Slings assist
Giordano recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Giordano found Travis Hamonic on a rare rush forward, and the latter converted to give the former his ninth helper of the year. Giordano has 13 points in 20 contests in 2019-20. The 36-year-old defenseman has compiled an additional 52 shots on goal, 43 blocks and 12 PIM to help fantasy owners in a variety of categories.
