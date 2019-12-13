Flames' Mark Giordano: Slings helper in win

Giordano posted an assist, three shots on goal, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Giordano found Sean Monahan in the first period, who sent a long pass to Travis Hamonic for the Flames' first goal. Giordano's up to 17 points, 83 shots on goal and 85 blocked shots through 34 games this season. He ranks second in the league for blocks, trailing only Oscar Klefbom (103) of the rival Oilers.