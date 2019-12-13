Flames' Mark Giordano: Slings helper in win
Giordano posted an assist, three shots on goal, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Giordano found Sean Monahan in the first period, who sent a long pass to Travis Hamonic for the Flames' first goal. Giordano's up to 17 points, 83 shots on goal and 85 blocked shots through 34 games this season. He ranks second in the league for blocks, trailing only Oscar Klefbom (103) of the rival Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.