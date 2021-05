Giordano scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Giordano set up the opening tally by feeding Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway. In the third, Giordano scored an insurance tally on the power play. The veteran defenseman also had three blocked shots and two hits Sunday. He's up to 25 points, 126 shots on goal, 102 blocks, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating through 52 contests.