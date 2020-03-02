Flames' Mark Giordano: Sparks offense with three helpers
Giordano notched three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.
For one day at least, the 36-year-old blueliner rediscovered his Norris Trophy-winning form, after being held off the scoresheet in his first two games back in the lineup from a hamstring injury. On the season, Giordano has only five goals and 30 points through 57 contests.
