Flames' Mark Giordano: Sparks offense with three helpers

Giordano notched three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

For one day at least, the 36-year-old blueliner rediscovered his Norris Trophy-winning form, after being held off the scoresheet in his first two games back in the lineup from a hamstring injury. On the season, Giordano has only five goals and 30 points through 57 contests.