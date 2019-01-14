Flames' Mark Giordano: Steals show once again
Giordano delivered two goals along with an assist and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
Giordano has registered 14 multi-point games as a power-play quarterback sharing the ice with showstopping forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan -- for the record, that duo has 126 points between them. It seems like only a serious injury could stand in the way of Giordano sailing past his career high of 56 points from the 2015-16 campaign.
