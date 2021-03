Giordano scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Giordano gave the Flames a 2-0 lead at 19:14 of the first period. The 37-year-old blueliner has scored three times in his last six games. He's up to six goals, 16 points, 81 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 36 contests. Giordano is still a viable scoring threat from the blue line, and his defensive metrics are good enough for most fantasy formats.