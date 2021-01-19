Giordano scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Giordano wasn't afraid to uncork long-range shots throughout the game, and he got one to find twine at 6:40 of the third period. The 37-year-old blueliner has contributed two points, nine shots on net and four blocked shots in three appearances. He still sees top-pairing usage at even strength, but the Flames appear to want him skating closer to 21 minutes rather than the 23:53 he averaged last year. Most of that difference has seen Giordano operate on the second power-play unit.