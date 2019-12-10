Flames' Mark Giordano: Strong at both ends Monday

Giordano recorded two assists, one on the power-play, and eight blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Defensively, Giordano played as solid a game as he could in the high-scoring affair, helping to insulate goalie David Rittich. The defenseman also set up Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal in the second period and helped out on Sean Monahan's overtime tally. The two-point game gave Giordano 16 points through 32 contests. He's added 75 blocked shots, 79 shots on goal and 22 PIM this season.