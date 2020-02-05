Flames' Mark Giordano: Suffers lower-body injury
Giordano (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Sharks.
Giordano was injured late in the second period and will see his game end early Tuesday. The defenseman has been quite durable in recent years, and it's unclear how severe this injury is. The 36-year-old will hope to be ready for Thursday's game against the Predators. If he can't go, expect Oliver Kylington to join the lineup. Giordano had an assist, three shots on goal and a hit in 14:19 before his exit.
