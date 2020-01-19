Flames' Mark Giordano: Supplies helper

Giordano picked up an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Giordano had the secondary helper on Mark Jankowski's third-period goal. Offense has been unusually sporadic for Giordano recently -- he has just three points his last 10 games. He's up to 22 points, 130 shots, 129 blocks and 35 hits in 50 contests overall. At this point, it's likely the reigning Norris Trophy winner could end up with less than 40 points by the end of the season.