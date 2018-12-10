Flames' Mark Giordano: Suspension over

Having served his two-game suspension, Giordano is eligible to return to Calgary's lineup Wednesday against the Flyers.

The Flames' captain was forced to sit out a pair of games recently, stemming for his hit on Wild forward, Mikko Koivu back on Dec. 6. He'll return to the blue line Wednesday against Philadelphia and will look to pick up where he left off prior to his obligatory absence. In the two games prior to his suspension, the 35-year-old had a combined five assists.