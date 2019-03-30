Flames' Mark Giordano: Tallies 17th goal

Giordano scored on four shots in a 6-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The veteran defenseman was due for a goal. While he did score just a week ago, he posted 15 shots in the last two games combined, including nine on net Wednesday, without scoring. With his four shots Friday, Giordano set a new career high with 218 SOG this season. He also has 17 goals and 73 points with a plus-36 rating in 76 games.