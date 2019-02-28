Flames' Mark Giordano: Tallies game-winner
Giordano scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against the Devils on Wednesday.
This was only his second game-winning score this season, but Giordano's 14th overall, giving him his most goals since 2015-16 when he tallied 21. While he's behind that pace at the moment, Giordano has already set a new career-high with 60 points because of 46 helpers. He also has a league-leading plus-31 rating.
