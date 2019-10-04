Flames' Mark Giordano: Tallies in season opener
Giordano scored a goal on four shots and added four blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The reigning Norris Trophy winner showed off his full skillset on his 36th birthday, with his second-period tally cutting the deficit to 4-3 at the time. Giordano has blocked at least 103 shots in every season since 2009-10 (excluding the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign). Offensively, he's coming off a career-best 74 points in 78 games and isn't showing any signs of slowing down yet.
