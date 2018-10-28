Flames' Mark Giordano: Tied for sixth in scoring from blue line

Giordano's two assists Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington give him nine points in 11 games this season.

He's tied for sixth in scoring from the blue line so far. Giordano is off to a fantastic start, even if the Flames aren't. Take full advantage. And if you are in a keeper league, you seriously need to consider leveraging this early start into a trade. Giordano is 35 and he's more likely to see his points decrease than increase at that age.