Flames' Mark Giordano: Tied for sixth in scoring from blue line
Giordano's two assists Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington give him nine points in 11 games this season.
He's tied for sixth in scoring from the blue line so far. Giordano is off to a fantastic start, even if the Flames aren't. Take full advantage. And if you are in a keeper league, you seriously need to consider leveraging this early start into a trade. Giordano is 35 and he's more likely to see his points decrease than increase at that age.
