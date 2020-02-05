Flames' Mark Giordano: Trending in wrong direction
Head coach Geoff Ward said Giordano (lower body) won't practice Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano exited Tuesday's game against the Sharks in the second period and didn't return. He was reportedly in a lot of pain. The 36-year-old blueliner hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's game versus the Predators, but he's considered questionable, at best, for that outing.
