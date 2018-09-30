Flames' Mark Giordano: Two assists in preseason loss

Giordano picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Oilers.

The veteran defenseman hasn't topped 40 points since he had his breakout 21-goal, 56-point performance in 2015-16, but the Flames' young and improving forward group could help Giordano get back to that level, particularly if the power play becomes more potent -- Giordano's 10 points with the man advantage last year was his lowest total in five seasons.