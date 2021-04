Giordano scored a goal and an assist with five blocks and a hit in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Giordano potted the eventual game-winner with a point blast 29 seconds into the middle frame, then he drew an assist on Sean Monahan's empty-netter that closed out the victory. Giordano is on a nice run right now with five points (two goals, three assists) over his last three games and points in four of his last five.