Flames' Mark Giordano: Two points in Wednesday's win

Giordano scored a goal and a power-play assist while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The veteran defenseman has now matched last season's goal total with 10, and he's on pace for the fifth 40-point campaign of his career after falling one point short in 2016-17. Giordano has been picking up his scoring pace of late, though, tallying three goals and 10 points in his last 12 contests as he tries to lead the Flames into the postseason picture.