Flames' Mark Giordano: Two points not enough Wednesday
Giordano potted an even-strength goal to complement a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Stars.
A defenseman averaging close to a point per game? Yes, please. Giordano now has three goals and 21 assists through 25 contests. The 35-year-old is not shooting with a high degree of accuracy (4.2 percent compared to his 7.2 career average), but with a bit more puck luck or even better shot selection, Giordano could end up enjoying an extended stay at the exclusive point-per-game club.
