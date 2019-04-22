Flames' Mark Giordano: Undecided about Worlds
Giordano is unsure whether he will suit up for Canada at the World Championships in Slovakia, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Giordano has not yet been asked to attend, but at 35 years old, it is understandable the blueliner may want to spend the offseason with his family. If he does go, the Norris Trophy candidate would be a boost at both ends of the ice after recording 74 points in the regular season and another two helpers in five playoff games.
