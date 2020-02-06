Flames' Mark Giordano: Week-to-week with hamstring injury

Giordano was designated for injured reserve and is considered week-to-week due to his hamstring injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While Giordano is certainly expected to miss some time, the fact that he won't require surgery and isn't considered out for the year is good news for the Flames faithful. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a 10-game goal drought but did manage to rack up seven helpers over that stretch. With Giordano on the shelf, Travis Hamonic figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time while Michael Stone shouldn't have to worry about being a healthy scratch any more.