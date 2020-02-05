Flames' Mark Giordano: Will have MRI
Giordano (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Giordano is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic. There should be an update on the severity of the captain's condition later Wednesday or following Thursday's morning skate. At this time, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Predators.
