Flames' Mark Giordano: Will suit up Thursday

Giordano (hamstring) took line rushes during warmups and will play in Thursday's game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Giordano missed 10 games with the injury, but he's ready to return. Expect the 36-year-old to pair with T.J. Brodie on the top pairing. Michael Stone will exit the lineup to make way for Giordano.