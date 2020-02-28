Flames' Mark Giordano: Will suit up Thursday
Giordano (hamstring) took line rushes during warmups and will play in Thursday's game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano missed 10 games with the injury, but he's ready to return. Expect the 36-year-old to pair with T.J. Brodie on the top pairing. Michael Stone will exit the lineup to make way for Giordano.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.