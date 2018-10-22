Flames' Mark Jankowski: Assists one of four goals
Jankowski had an assist during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Jankowski saw just about 11 minutes of time on the ice, but made the most of it by picking up a helper. The center also finished with a +2 rating during the victory.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Avoids arbitration•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Elects arbitration•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Tendered by Flames•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scores four times versus Golden Knights•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Struggling in February•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.