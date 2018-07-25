Flames' Mark Jankowski: Avoids arbitration
Jankowski inked a two-year, $3.35 million deal with Calgary on Wednesday.
Jankowski put together a solid rookie campaign, as he notched 17 goals and eight helpers in 72 contests. The center could see an expanded role on the power play this season -- he averaged a mere 0:49 of ice time with the man advantage -- which would bolster his fantasy value.
