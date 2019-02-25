Flames' Mark Jankowski: Bags assist in road win
Jankowski tallied an assist as part of Sunday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Jankowski is up to 25 points in 2018-19 but has just five of them in the month of February. Outside of deeper formats, the bottom-six forward doesn't deserve a spot on fantasy rosters. Sunday's helper was only his 10th point since Jan. 1.
