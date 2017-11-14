Jankowski recorded two goals and an assist during Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

The rookie center also scored last time out for his first career point, so exploding Monday is an encouraging follow up. Jankowski was a 2012 first-round selection and has a respectable 62 points through 72 career AHL games, so with his pedigree and production in the lower levels in mind, the 23-year-old pivot is worth keeping tabs on. It'll still take a few more strong showings before he's a worthy consideration in the majority of fantasy settings, though.